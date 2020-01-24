A public hearing will be held in Mount Airy on Monday evening to discuss water allocation within the town limits.
The Planning Commission of the Town of Mount Airy will hold the hearing at 7 p.m. at the town hall, at 110 S. Main St. The public hearing regards the proposed designation of priority areas for future development within Mount Airy town limits and the allocation of water, according to the town’s public notice of the hearing.
“It’s the same priority map that was given back in 2018," said John Breeding, Mount Airy planning administrator. "So nothing has changed from the previous priority water/sewer allocation area.”
Breeding said there will be an introduction and a discussion of the priority area for water/sewer allocation for the planning commission to consider.
A map of the priority area and proposed resolution is available for review at the Town Hall during normal business hours and on the town’s website, according to the notice.