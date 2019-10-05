Criminals that tangle with the Mount Airy Police Department’s newest officer could be in for a ruff time.
Titan, a German shepherd, is trained for patrol and to sniff out narcotics, according to Chief Douglas Reitz. He is acclimating to his new home with handler and Pfc. Chris Medeiros, who has experience with large working dog breeds, though Titan is his first K-9, Reitz said. Lt. Curt Snyder, who has 13 years of K-9 experience with Baltimore Police, is overseeing the K-9 program.
Titan is the department’s second K-9, replacing K-9 Stryker, who retired when his handler, Cpl. Russell Halterman, resigned in February. Reitz said they didn’t want to break their bond, so they chose to retire Stryker when Halterman left. Stryker had been with the department since October 2017, Reitz said.
An anonymous donor paid for Titan, and his additional care and training is already covered, since his predecessor was already accounted for in the 2019 Mount Airy budget, according to Reitz.
The four-legged, 2-year-old officer hails from the Netherlands, but was trained in Georgia.
“When he barks he says, ruff y’all,” the chief joked.
After getting to know his home and the police department, Titan will go with Medeiros to basic K-9 handler training, which is about six weeks long, Reitz said.
Once Stryker left, Reitz knew he’d want to get the K-9 program up and running again. Being at the tip of four counties, Reitz said it can take a while for a K-9 from another police department to respond, and having their own K-9 provides for quick results.
“Having that tool available to us is vitally important," Reitz said. “When it comes to narcotics enforcement, a K-9 unit is a very valuable resource.”
Mount Airy is located off a major interstate highway, and Reitz said I-70 is a “notorious route” for transporting narcotics.
Titan will also be able to track people, Snyder said. He could find missing children, lost senior citizens, and run after suspects.
“A dog can search an area three times faster than one person,” Snyder said.
In Snyder’s experience, the presence of a K-9 can be a deterrent to criminal activity and makes the community feel safer. Reitz said he wants Titan to be more active in his work and engagement with the community. His predecessor spent more time at the station since his handler was a supervisor, but Titan will be on patrol with Medeiros and at community events, according to Reitz.
“We are training him to be very sociable," Reitz said. “He’s very good with people.”
Those who encounter Titan should practice the same etiquette they would when encountering any new dog, by asking the handler first before petting him, Snyder said.
Typically, K-9 officers serve until they’re 8-to-10 years old, Snyder said, but it depends on the dog.
Although Titan is a working dog and a “tool” for the department to use, the officers can’t help but develop an affection for their new K-9.
“He’s great," Reitz said.