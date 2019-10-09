According to a news release from the Historical Society of Mount Airy, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor truly deserving people, living or deceased, of Mount Airy and the immediate surrounding areas, who by work, service, volunteerism, word or deed, over an extended period of time, made the community a better place for everyone. Also honored will be those who were born here and went on to bring honor and glory to the community by their efforts, deeds, or life’s work outside of the area. By honoring these individuals, it is believed that their stories will inspire others to greater achievement and make everyone aware of the fabric that is woven into Mount Airy.