The Historical Society of Mount Airy is soliciting nominations for the 2020 Hall of Fame class. All local individuals and organizations are invited to nominate a person or persons to be considered. This year’s deadline for nominations is earlier than most years: Friday, Nov. 15.
A committee will review all nominations and select the 2020 inductees into the Mount Airy Hall of Fame. The induction is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at American Legion Gold Star Post 191.
The Hall’s 20th class, inducted last February, consisted of Arnold William “Bill” Butts, Wayne Donald Esworthy, Mary Elizabeth Hushour, Francesco “Frank” Illiano and Bruce John Walz.
According to a news release from the Historical Society of Mount Airy, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor truly deserving people, living or deceased, of Mount Airy and the immediate surrounding areas, who by work, service, volunteerism, word or deed, over an extended period of time, made the community a better place for everyone. Also honored will be those who were born here and went on to bring honor and glory to the community by their efforts, deeds, or life’s work outside of the area. By honoring these individuals, it is believed that their stories will inspire others to greater achievement and make everyone aware of the fabric that is woven into Mount Airy.
Candidates should be considered from the following fields: business, community-civic service, education, historical, humanitarian, political, religious, sports-recreational, or a general category.
Nomination forms for the Mount Airy Hall of Fame may be found at the Mount Airy Town Hall or at the Mount Airy Museum. Forms can also be found on the Mount Airy Town website www.mountairymd.org or by going to the website and clicking on Our Community /Historical Society / Mount Airy Hall of Fame Nomination Form (PDF). Nomination Forms can also be obtained by e-mailing the Historical Society at mountairyhistoricalsociety@earthlink.net. Any person or group is eligible to submit nominations to the committee using this form.
Nomination forms should be sent to HALL OF FAME COMMITTEE, P.O. Box 244, Mount Airy, MD 21771. All nominations must be in the hands of the committee by Nov. 15.
Those interested are encouraged to visit the Mount Airy Museum to learn about those who have been inducted into the Mount Airy Hall of Fame in previous years. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m. Visits may also be scheduled by appointment.