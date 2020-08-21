Proposed Mount Airy land deal, which could bring development and a water source, takes step forward

Mount Airy has decided to move forward with talks about possible development of a large area of land after plans were stagnant for nearly a decade.
The 258 acres of land, bounded by Md. 27 and Leishear and Boteler roads, was purchased by Carroll County in 2009, according to Dave Pyatt, a former Mount Airy Town Council member who served until 2012.
Current Mount Airy officials have said the property could provide a valuable water source for the town, as well as any future development on the property, because tests on four water wells on the property have shown that they could produce 200,000 gallons of water per day.
Under the land agreement, the property could be divided up for different development purposes.
According to Mount Airy council member Karl Munder, if the property is annexed, it would be divided into three different designations: 128 acres would be reserved for an office employment campus, 85 acres will be given to the town as parkland that would be later developed and 45 acres would be reserved for future development.
Council member Pamela Reed said that annexing the 258 acres would allow Mount Airy to have a say into what type of development goes there.
“The property will be developed by Carroll County regardless of what happens, but annexing the land will be giving Mount Airy control that we otherwise wouldn’t have,” she said.
According to Pyatt, the county approached the Town of Mount Airy in 2012 to discuss annexation of the property and to address concerns on either side, including how much water the wells would actually produce and how much could be allocated to the town.
“The county talked to the town and said let’s work together and develop this part of the county and part of it would be in the municipality,” Pyatt said. “It was a joint project.”
However, according to Pyatt, county commissioners and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), the development arm of the county, could not come to an agreement at the time.
“Now it’s back on the table,” he said.
Roxanne Hemphill, chairperson of the Mount Airy Planning Commission, said she hadn’t heard anything recent about the property until last year when the IDA came forward and said they were going to be asking for annexation.
“It has come full circle, and the town council has received a basic annexation agreement,” Hemphill said.
According to Hemphill, the annexation agreement was introduced to the town council during its Aug. 3 meeting, when it was discussed. Now, the agreement will be referred to the planning commission for recommendation during its Aug. 31 meeting.
“August 31 is when we will start the discussion and we will have 120 days to make a recommendation,” she said.
After a recommendation is made, it is sent back to the town council for further discussion and public hearings, which will be scheduled at some point later in the process.
“I hope that we do have public comments about the annexation. We haven’t done an annexation in a while as large as this,” Hemphill said. “There’s a lot of different factors we have to consider.”
Hemphill also said annexation could provide the town with the ability to attract larger companies into the area. “We want people to stay at home and to have opportunities to work close to home, so they didn’t have to go so far to commute,” she said, noting that many Mount Airy residents commute outside of town to work.
Although the town would have some control over what is developed if the land is annexed, town officials say the annexation could raise concerns for current residents.
Hemphill and Reed both said potential traffic at any future development on Md. 27 would be an issue among residents who use the road to commute.
“The main concern is definitely going to be traffic,” Hemphill said. “We don’t have control over the traffic on Route 27 since it’s a state road, and the state hasn’t recognized that it’s an issue, so that may be concerning.”
Reed said the annexation agreement has the potential to get final approval depending on what the planning commission says, but she said it’s possible it won’t go up for a council vote for another six months.
“We’re still in the first stage, and there’s some things to work through, but overall this could be a really really good thing.”