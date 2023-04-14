More than 30 applications submitted so far for Mount Airy’s next police chief

As of this week, the Town of Mount Airy has received 30 applications for police chief, a role that Doug Reitz resigned on March 28.

Reitz was hired as the town’s first chief in 2016 when Mount Airy formed its own police department. Before that, the Maryland State Police patrolled the town and responded to calls, as part of its Resident Trooper Program.

Reitz resigned on March 28. He did not return a request for comment about why he resigned.

Mount Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz resigned his position late last month, after about seven years in the job. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour announced Reitz’s resignation on the town’s website but gave no explanation for his departure. Hushour was unable to be reached for comment.

Town Administrator David Warrington said the town accepted the former police chief’s resignation but did not ask him why he was leaving. Warrington said when a town employee resigns, he does not ask for an explanation.

In the absence of a police chief, Warrington and a town clerk are handling the police department’s paperwork. Two police corporals are overseeing the department.

The deadline to submit an application for the police chief position is 5 p.m., April 30. Hushour will officially hire a new chief, Warrington said.

“We’re looking for somebody with good leadership skills, someone that can be engaged with the community, and someone with experience,” Warrington said. “Those are the three that are most important.”

The position includes a benefits package with a salary range of $80,000 to $90,000, depending on experience.

The City of Taneytown is also hiring a police chief at an annual salary of $94,076.31, according to James Wieprecht, the city manager. In comparison, the Sykesville police chief makes $94,225 annually, Sykesville Town Treasurer Craig Weaver said.

Mount Airy Council member Stephen Domotor said in an email that the new police chief needs to take the views and values of town residents into consideration.

“In the town’s 2020 Community Survey, our citizens identified small town environment, and sense of safety, as their top two most liked attributes of living in Mount Airy,” he said. “I will be looking for someone who is experienced, and is a transformational, people-centered leader who has demonstrated the traits of honesty, integrity, transparency, support, and mentorship of their officers, and a commitment to the rule of law.”

Shaping a police department

In 2016, the town formed its first police department, hiring Reitz as its chief.

Though current Town Council member Lynne Galletti said she was not in office in 2016, she worked with Reitz to form the new department.

As a former federal agent, Galletti had a vested interest in the new police department.

“I did a lot of research on other municipalities with police departments,” she said. “Towns with lower populations had police departments. I contacted five or six municipalities, so I started off working behind the scenes.”

Galletti praised Reitz’s leadership during the last seven years.

“The chief really did a good job,” she said. “I always worked well with him. I’m pleased with the department, but we’re still building.”

Galletti wants the next police chief to work well with the town government and its residents.

“I kind of want to see good communication between Mount Airy town officials and the police department,” she said. “I’d like to see someone who communicates well with the town hall, mayor and the town.”

Galletti said she would like the police department to have an inviting environment that would entice trained officers from other police departments to make a lateral move to work in Mount Airy.

The town, which includes portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, has a population of 9,867 residents; the Mount Airy Police Department has 11 sworn officers and two civilian employees.

“We need our police department to grow,” Galletti said. “I want to see so many people wanting to come work with our police department. I want to see more of that. I want to get us to the point where we have enough officers that allows them to be more engaged in the community.”

Galletti said transitioning from a Resident Trooper Program to a town police department has been a positive move. She said the resident troopers didn’t have a one-on-one relationship with town residents.

Having a town police force has made the community safer, she said.

“They keep us safe,” Galletti said. “They’re invested in this town.”