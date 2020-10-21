Mount Airy officials fear 250 acres will be developed regardless of annexation: ‘We’re being blackmailed’

Among town residents eligible to vote in town elections, 51.86% said they would be in favor of the town’s annexation and development of the Harrison-Leishear property, Michael O’Brien, a member of the town’s growth and development task force, said at the workshop. Among the 1,799 respondents, 15.56% said they wanted the property to remain as is, 6.39% said they want the county to control and develop the land, and 26.8% said they didn’t know enough to comment, O’Brien said. The survey had a response rate of about 22%, he said.