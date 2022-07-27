Advertisement
Carroll County News

Mount Airy Police to host ‘Pack the Cruiser’ food drive Thursday

The Mount Airy Police Department will collect nonperishable food items on Thursday as part of a food drive benefit.

The event touted as “Pack the Cruiser Food Drive,” will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, located at the Walmart and Food Lion in Mount Airy, the news release states.

The items will go toward Mount Airy Net, a nonprofit organization that provides support and emergency assistance to people throughout the town.

The event is free to attend, according to the news release.

