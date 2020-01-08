“I agree that at some point Center Street should be extended, but there’s a lot of costs involved in that. We don’t know if we can even acquire the land, we don’t know what that land is going to entail and as much as I want to be proactive — and I don’t want to, as we say, kick this down the can — I have to be fiscally responsible as an elected official,” Washabaugh said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen if a developer comes in. Will that developer pay for everything? So, for me, I’d like to sort of put it on pause at this point.”