Mount Airy Town Council will vote Monday on hiring an architect to preserve Flat Iron Building

Mount Airy’s Town Council will consider a staff recommendation Monday night to hire an Ellicott City architecture firm to begin work on preserving the historic Flat Iron Building.

The council is set to meet at 7:30 p.m., at the Mount Airy Town Hall, 110 S. Main St.

Town engineer Barney Quinn will present a proposal for the town to hire Brennan+Company of Ellicott City to do the architectural and engineering work on the Flat Iron Building at a cost of $45,000.

The historic Flat Iron building in Mount Airy is pictured Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The town put the work out for bid in April, a town briefing document states, and two bids were received.

“Based on qualifications, proposal, and interviews, Brennan+Company was found to be the best choice for this project,” the briefing document said.

The company will present designs and cost estimates for three options to preserve the building, at the intersection of Park Avenue and Main Street in Mount Airy. It plans to assemble building documentation using measured drawings to create a digital model.

The council voted in February to rehabilitate and preserve the historic building after debating its future for decades.

In 1950, the town purchased the building with an intent to demolish it and widen Main Street, but in 1959, the Town Council voted to keep the building intact.

In May 2022, the Town Council voted 3-2 to demolish the structure because of safety concerns. Later that month, Mayor Larry Hushour said he was exploring options to instead preserve the historic building. He put together a nine-member task force of residents in August to study structural and engineering improvements needed to save the building from being demolished.

The building is significant because it was rebuilt out of brick after the Fire of 1903 burned all of South Main Street. William Smith, a harness maker, owned the structure at the time. Since 1903, it has stood in various configurations and had many uses, including as the town hall, a museum and the first American Legion post in town after World War II.

The building has three floors with a footprint of about 1,000 square feet. The construction is load-bearing concrete or brick walls, with two wood-framed floors, a wood-framed ceiling over the upper level and a wood-framed roof.

In January 2022, the Town Council awarded a $40,000 contract to Design Collective, an architectural firm, to explore development options for the Flat Iron Building site. The firm presented several options that would involve enhancing Main Street and potentially building a new structure in the historic building’s place.

The engineering firm estimated a cost of about $541,000 to rehab the main structure, complete site work and construct a tunnel that would replace a narrow portion of sidewalk along the current building and create a tunnel walkway along Main Street for pedestrians. The report noted the estimate was for structural improvement costs only, and there would be architectural, site/utility and other costs not covered in the report.

If the Town Council votes Monday to approve the architect, next steps will be for town staff, the task force and the engineering firms to begin seeking grants and other funding options.