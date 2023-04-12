Mount Airy’s proposed 2024 budgets plan increased spending for police department

Mount Airy’s $6 million general fund operating and $3.538 million capital improvements budgets for fiscal 2024 propose salary increases for Mount Airy Police Department staff and money for a new police station, among other proposals.

The budget documents propose no increase in the property tax rate. The current tax rate is $0.1662 per $100 of assessed property value.

Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour released the two documents that will chart the town’s course for revenue and spending in fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1.

The Town Council has planned an April 25 public workshop and a May 1 public hearing to discuss the proposed budgets. The budgets will be adopted in May.

“Fortunately, we were able to keep our operational costs balanced this year, but capital projects will require dipping into our reserves,” Hushour said.

The proposed capital budget, which covers construction costs, includes $906,215 transferred from savings to cover proposed spending.

The town expects to collect $2.2 million in property taxes in fiscal 2024, up from $2.1 million in the fiscal 2023 operating budget. Fiscal 2023 ends June 30.

The town is slated to spend $671,302 in general government expenses. This includes $20,000 in salaries for Town Council members, $8,500 for the mayor’s salary, and $527,800 in salaries and wages for town government staff.

The largest expense in the operating budget is for the Mount Airy Police Department. Hushour’s budget allocates $2 million to the police department in fiscal 2024, up slightly from $1.8 million in the current budget.

The biggest chunk of that increase is for salaries, overtime and shift pay differentials, that are proposed at $1 million, up from $954,809 in 2023.

”We are making sure our salaries are competitive with other municipalities and the counties,” Hushour said of the police department expenditures.

Hushour included $500,000 for the engineering and design of a new police station in the proposed capital improvements budget.

“Many dominoes have to fall correctly, but I have included enough funding to find a suitable property and do the necessary appraisals and legal work to nail down a location within the fiscal year and then commit to that site,” Hushour said.

“Building the actual station would most likely require securing a 20-year bond, but that is something that would come up next fiscal year. And we would then need to figure out how to pay for it, of course.”

The capital budget’s general government fund also includes $100,000 for renovations to the historic Flat Iron Building, which Hushour has been pushing for.

For more than a decade, the town has been trying to decide the fate of the historic building, located at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue.

“The Flat Iron Building has some funding in it, but the renovation of the building is mainly reliant on grants,” Hushour said. “I placed in enough funding to start the architectural process and maintain some seed money in case grants require a match, or evidence of the town’s commitment to restore the building.”

The capital budget also includes $558,000 for parks and recreation, and $2.2 million for streets and roads.

The mayor also proposed a $2.8 million water and sewer fund operating budget and a $5.3 million water and sewer fund capital budget for fiscal 2024.

These two, combined with a $6 million operating budget and a $3.538 million capital budget, brings the total for all four budgets to $17.7 million. That total is up from $15 million in the current fiscal year.

“In reality and full transparency, we may get through this upcoming fiscal year OK, but the council and I may have some significant challenges the following year, depending on grants and legislative bond bill opportunities,” Hushour said. “As a town, we’ve been fortunate for the past decade in slowly pulling from reserves, but without some development, those reserves are dwindling.”