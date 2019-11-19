Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7800 block of W. Hill Road at about 3 p.m. Monday to a fire in a single-family mobile home.
No injuries were reported, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, but the American Red Cross is assisting a family of four who were displaced as a result of the fire.
The first units arrived at about 3:04 p.m. and the fire was declared under control at about 3:30 p.m. through the effort of 15 units and about 35 total personnel from Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Frederick counties, according to a news release from the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company. “Overhaul took an extended period of time as the fire had gotten into many concealed areas of the home," the release stated.
“The home was well involved in fire on arrival of the first units. The occupants were all out of the home. A very aggressive interior attack was made on the fire and the initial knockdown was accomplished quickly,” according to the release.
Preliminary investigation found that the fire started on the exterior of the home on a front deck.
The estimated cost of the damage is $35,000, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which is investigating the cause. The residence was declared a total loss and a vehicle in the driveway was significantly damaged, according to the release from the fire company. The residents escaped but were not able to save belongings from the fire.
Anyone with additional information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.