Fire destroys camper in Mount Airy; no injuries reported

A camper in Mount Airy burned to ashes Sunday afternoon, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Four firefighters from the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company responded to a burning 1978 camper at the 5600 block of Ridge Road. It took 6 minutes for them to get the fire under control, according to the notice of investigation.
No injuries or deaths were reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.
According to the notice, the office estimated the financial loss at zero dollars after determining the camper was in the process of being dismantled.