Residents voice concerns about two housing developments planned in Mount Airy

Mount Airy officials met Monday to discuss a development planned for North Main Street and will meet again tonight to discuss a second development planned about one mile away. Both high-density housing developments have received negative feedback from residents.

On Monday night, the Planning Commission hosted a discussion about the Greentree Village development planned at North Main Street. Tonight, the Town Council will host a joint workshop with the Planning Commission to discuss plans for an 80-acre mixed-use project on the Beck property on Center Street. The sites are 1.3 miles from each other, near downtown Mount Airy.

Tonight’s work session at 7 p.m. at Town Hall is open to the public, but public comment will not be permitted.

Greentree Village developer Frank Potepan has proposed building 70 town homes on an undeveloped 12.67-acre property at North Main Street and Candice Drive. Several residents attended the Monday meeting and spoke in opposition to the development. Many nearby residents said they were concerned that high-density development would disrupt their community, citing increased traffic and loss of open space.

“I personally haven’t talked to one person in this entire community who supports growth — everyone moves to Mount Airy for the ‘small town feel.’ … I don’t know what we’re doing here; we want to keep this town the way it is,” said resident John Webster.

Plans for the Beck property call for a mixed-use project on 80 acres with free-standing houses, town houses, apartments and commercial development on Ridge Road ( Route 27) at Center Street. Kaz Brothers LC is the developer.

“Creating the connection between Center Street and Main Street and Maryland 27 — I think it’s going to become one of our new gateways to downtown Mount Airy,” said John Breeding, administrator of Mount Airy’s Department of Community Planning and Zoning.

The developments are in the early stages of planning, said Breeding, but Greentree Village is further along in the approval process.

“Greentree has been in the process for many years and the Beck property has been discussed within the last year or so,” Breeding said.

Mount Airy resident Matt McDonough said he worried that the projects would lead to overcrowding at schools. Mount Airy Elementary and Middle schools are less than a mile from both sites.

“I just think that’s a disaster for the town,” McDonough said.

Resident Casey Maker testified that he believes the developments could significantly impact the town’s water supply.

“When I first came to this town one of the concerns was water. … Now we’re going to demand for water even more — do we really want to be going down this road?” Maker said. “I see all the developments that we want to do. … You’re going to add over 100 homes — where’s all that water going to come from?”

Resident Mark Richards said he believes fire and rescue services will be hampered by the developments.

“For every transport they do to an area emergency room every second counts,” Richards said. “High-density residential creates a higher demand for services, more personnel, more backup.”

On May 2, the town council will discuss the Greentree Village pre-concept plan. If that plan is approved, a concept plan would be presented for review to Carroll County and to town and state officials, Breeding said.