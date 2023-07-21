Proposed Mount Airy Crossing mixed-use development won’t need town water, company says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Testing shows on-site water sources will be sufficient to service a proposed 91-acre mixed-use development along Route 27 in Mount Airy, according to the project’s developer.

Pleasants Development Vice President Clark Wagner issued a statement Wednesday in response to Mount Airy Town Council members who expressed concerns about earlier promises made by the developer that it will have no need to tap into the town’s water supply to service the proposed Mount Airy Crossing.

“We recognize the concerns about water capacity, which is why we contracted with a respected Maryland-based hydrogeology and environmental engineering firm to ensure adequate water resources are available on-site for the development,” Wagner stated in an email. “Those tests showed sufficient water resources on-site for this project.”

Barney Quinn, engineer for the Town of Mount Airy, said the developer has shared with him information on water wells to service the property, but he has not reviewed anything further.

“It’s consistent with what we’ve been told in the past,” Quinn said. “We don’t have that much water to hand out.”

In his statement, Wagner also pointed to the recent changes made to the original concept plan for the development — fewer units mean less water demands.

“By reducing the number of residential units and shifting toward a majority-senior-living community, we are confident the on-site water needs will be even less than originally projected,” he said.

Pleasants Development stated Monday that after hearing from more than 150 Mount Airy residents during a three-day meeting in May that the company made several changes to the proposed Mount Airy Crossing.

The changes include reducing the number of houses from 582 to 492, preserving an additional 3.5 acres of parks and open space, for a total of 25.5 acres and the addition of senior housing.

The plan now sets aside more than 70% of the housing for residents aged 55 and older. It calls for 352 units of senior housing mixed with 140 nonrestricted single-family homes. The initial pre-concept plan did not include senior housing.

Finally, Wagner contends that the development will help the town financially.

“It’s also important to note that the town’s aging water and sewer systems will require additional investment, regardless of our development,” he said. “With Mount Airy Crossing, we will be providing a much-needed economic boost to the town and helping to reduce the financial burden on Mount Airy’s existing homeowners and businesses.”

The town’s water system was constructed in 1930, and the sewer system dates back to 1971, Quinn said.

Though there are no immediate plans to replace both systems, infrastructure improvements are ongoing. The town recently replaced the water line on the west side of the Mount Airy Crossing property to Center Street, from an 8-inch line to a 10-inch line. The cost was around $900,000.

“Naturally the town is always investing in the infrastructure,” Quinn said. “There are a lot of original pipes on the (Mount Airy Crossing) property, but it’s still in good shape.”

Meanwhile, Mount Airy Crossing is proposed to be a walkable neighborhood with access to shopping, dining and local services. Walking and bicycle trails would connect it to the Mount Airy Rails to Trails, and the downtown area.

The developers submitted the revised plan to the town on July 14.

“We just received the revised pre-concept sketch plan,” Mayor Larry Hushour has said. “The public has not seen it yet. This will now go on the Planning Commission’s agenda for July 31, to schedule a public hearing. The public hearing will be at least 30 days from the Planning Commission meeting. It is important that the citizens view the plan without bias and attend the public hearing with any positive comments, or concerns that were not addressed in the revision.”