Mount Airy Town Council welcome changes to proposed 91-acre development, yet promises over water remain a concern

As Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour and the Town Council look over changes made to a proposed 91-acre development along Route 27, some are skeptical of the developer’s promise not to tap into the town’s water supply.

Pleasants Development said Monday that after hearing from more than 150 Mount Airy residents during a three-day meeting in May, the company made several changes to the proposed Mount Airy Crossing.

“We listened to the community and heard their concerns about the potential impact of our development on Mount Airy schools and the potential for increased traffic,” Clark Wagner, vice president of Pleasants Development said in a news release. “We also know that there’s a real need for senior housing in this area. We’ve designed Mount Airy Crossing to address all these issues by making nearly three-quarters of the homes dedicated to high-quality housing for seniors, which will have significantly less impact on schools, roads and utilities.”

The changes to the original concept plan include reducing the number of houses from 582 to 492, preserving an additional 3.5 acres of parks and open space, for a total of 25.5 acres, and the addition of senior housing.

The plan now sets aside more than 70% of the housing for residents aged 55 and older. It calls for 352 units of senior housing mixed with 140 non-restricted single-family homes. The initial pre-concept plan did not include senior housing.

Town Council members say they welcome the addition of senior housing but have doubts that the developer will stick to its promise to supply the water to the large-scale development.

“Throughout this whole process related to the development, I have advocated for any proposal to include types of housing that would make the community be multi-generational,” council member Karl Munder said. “There will be an increasing need for senior housing for the town in the near future. So, a variety of styles and quantity of senior housing is welcomed.”

But Munder said the town code requires a developer to provide enough water for the development. He said the developer has promised that it will provide the water.

“We have yet to see any reliable proof that this statement [is] true, beyond their test results,” he said. “So, this topic must be solved in my eyes before there is anything approved.”

Council member Jason Evans said he’s seen the revised plans but wants further study.

“At first glance, I will tell you it is still a bit too dense for my liking,” he said. “The open space for that size property is still not enough. We are tearing down our beautiful landscape. We need to preserve as much as we possibly can.”

Evans supports the addition of senior housing but is also concerned the developer will renege on its promise to supply the water.

“What Pleasants and Van Marr [the engineer] have constantly told us, is they have their own water, so it will not hurt our infrastructure at all,” Evans said. “I am skeptical of that claim, but we will see how that pans out in the future. Mount Airy cannot handle more burden on our water.”

A call and email to Brett Marcy, the representative and contact for Pleasants Development, asking him to address the council’s concerns with water, were not returned Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, based on feedback from residents, representatives with Pleasants Development have now set aside 134,300 square feet of commercial space, up from 93,600 square feet of commercial space proposed in the original plan. The commercial space would be built on both sides of Route 27. Previously, plans called for it to be built on the west side of the highway.

Mount Airy Crossing is proposed to be a walkable neighborhood with access to shopping, dining and local services. Walking and bicycle trails would connect it to the Mount Airy Rails to Trails, and the downtown area.

The developers submitted the revised plan to the town on Friday.

“We just received the revised pre-concept sketch plan on Friday afternoon,” Hushour said. “The public has not seen it yet. This will now go on the Planning Commission’s agenda for July 31, to schedule a public hearing. The public hearing will be at least 30 days from the Planning Commission meeting. It is important that the citizens view the plan without bias and attend the public hearing with any positive comments, or concerns that were not addressed in the revision.”

Council member Stephen Domotor said the goal of a mixed-use development, like Mount Airy Crossing, is to achieve an integrated mix of housing and commercial properties that are in harmony or conformity with the surrounding property.

This requirement is something the town will need to consider when looking at the new plans.

“To achieve this, we must look not only at the proposed density and mix of housing types and commercial elements, but importantly, also at the relationship and impacts of these design elements to quality-of-life attributes for our residents,” Domotor said. “These quality-of-life attributes can be impacted by adequacy of public facilities such as water, open space, and public safety services. These are the issues that are top-of-mind for our citizens and that I will continue to be focused on.”

Domotor referenced the town’s 2013 master plan — a long-term planning document that has guided growth and development and is intended to incorporate a mixture of new residential, commercial and industrial development with the historic centers of the town.

“I will be looking for this intent to be demonstrated in this updated design for this proposed development, especially on the west side, which will serve as a gateway linking Center Street to our historic downtown zone,” he said.

Like his council colleagues, Domotor said providing water for the proposed development is a concern.

“I continue to have questions in this regard, such as, what tests were run to demonstrate the capacity to produce the water from onsite well[s]?” Domotor said. “What is the quality of the water and are there contaminants, for example PFAS (polyfluorinated alkyl substances) present?”

Of the 11 wells in the town’s water distribution system, two were found last December to have elevated levels of PFAS, which the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says can cause increased risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women, risk of kidney and testicular cancer, change in liver enzymes and other health problems.

Neither of the two town-operated wells is being used.

Domotor is concerned about how Pleasants Development will count on wells to provide water.

“What is the plan for water purification?” he asked. “How will the developer treat the water to make the well or wells serviceable? Will the water be run to a town water treatment plant, and does the town have the capacity for such treatment and any needed remediation of contaminants?

“I look forward to learning more and continuing my consideration of this proposed mixed-use development on behalf of the citizens at a future joint Town Council and Planning Commission workshop that will take place with the developer,” Domotor said.