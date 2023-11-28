Mount Airy restaurant, property owner pleads guilty to not paying $1.7 million in withheld paycheck taxes

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mount Airy restaurant owner Francesco “Frank” Illiano, whose Illiano Group owns and operates three establishments in town, pleaded guilty Monday to willfully failing to pay taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks to the Internal Revenue Service.

The charges stemmed from at least April 2014 to July 2016, when Illiano failed to pay Social Security and Medicare tax withholdings to the IRS for more than 100 of his employees, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Among the properties it owns in Mount Airy, the Illiano Group operates New York J&P Pizza on East Ridgeville Boulevard, the Mount Airy Inn on Main Street, and the Twin Arch Tavern on Twin Arch Road.

The IRS previously had levied trust fund recovery penalties against Illiano totaling $1.4 million for failing to pay taxes withheld from employees at five franchise locations of the Greene Turtle restaurants, which he owned in 2011 and 2012. Illiano’s attorney Robert Bonsib would not reveal which Greene Turtle restaurants were involved.

Altogether, the Department of Justice said that Illiano caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $1.7 million.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Bonsib, said Illiano is a valued member of the Mount Airy community.

“Mr. Illiano has accepted responsibility [for] the mistakes he made a number of years ago,” Bonsib said. “Hopefully, he can move on from a mistake in his past.”

Illiano faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and potential monetary penalties. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 6, the news release states.