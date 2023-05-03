Evans, Munder and Washabaugh win most votes in election for Mount Airy Town Council seats

Tim Washabaugh, Jason Evans and Karl Munder were the top three vote-getters in the Mount Airy election for three Town Council positions, according to official results released Tuesday night by the town’s Board of Supervisors of Elections.

Washabaugh, 38, a small-business owner and first-time candidate, received the most votes, with 764.

Tim Washabaugh. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Evans, 49, director of an electronic e-commerce company in Eldersburg and also a first-time candidate, earned the second-most votes with 664.

Jason Evans (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Munder, 54, was reelected to a second term on the council with 524 total votes.

Karl Munder (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

A total of 855 votes were cast in the election, including 827 in person, 27 absentee ballots, and one provisional ballot, resulting in an 11.5% voter turnout. There are 7,411 registered voters in the town, according to the election board.

Of the votes cast, 559 came from Carroll County residents of Mount Airy and 268 came from Frederick County residents of the town.

Five candidates ran for the three Town Council seats. Stephen “Pops” Kraft came in fourth place, with 207 votes, and Clayton Gilbert came in fifth, with 152. There were 37 write-in votes cast.

Munder, a natural resources planner for the Maryland Department of the Environment, serves as council liaison to the Mount Airy Planning Commission and Economic Development Commission and has lived in Mount Airy for 12 years and in the Carroll County area for 40 years.

Munder said before the election that he was running because of his concerns about growth.

“I am concerned about the type of growth that is currently being proposed and what may soon be proposed,” he said. “I want to continue to be a participant in making sure it does not negatively impact (the) town.”

Evans said he ran to ensure that Mount Airy keeps what he describes as “small-town charm.”

Washabaugh has lived in Mount Airy for 15 years and said he was “not a politician, I’m a concerned citizen.

“In my opinion, we live in a rural small town, and it’s going by the wayside,” he said.

A council member earns an annual salary of $4,000.