Carroll County sees decrease in overdoses, fatalities in November

The monthly overdose report, distributed by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, showed a total of 39 overdoses for November –– a 9.3% decrease when compared to the 43 overdoses that occurred a year ago, in November 2019. Last month also saw overall overdoses decrease by 2.5% when compared to the 40 overdoses in October. There had been 51 overdoses in September, the highest total for a single month this year.