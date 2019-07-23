Tornado warning issued for Taneytown and Westminster until 9:45 p.m. Monday night

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Taneytown and Westminster areas until 9:45 p.m. Monday night.
According to the weather service alert issued at 9:23 p.m., radar has indicated rotation associated with a tornado in a severe storm 8 miles east of Thurmont and moving toward Taneytown at 35 miles per hour. The storm is expected to reach Taneytown by 9:35 p.m. and Westminster by 9:45 p.m.
A warning means a tornado has been detected and the National Weather Service is directing those in the path of the storm to take shelter immediately in a basement or interior room and to avoid windows due to the possibility of flying debris.
And line of severe thunderstorms that moved through southern and central Carroll County Monday afternoon also generated tornado warnings and felled trees that closed roads and killed on 89-year-old man in Finksburg.