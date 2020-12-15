Husband and wife facing charges of sex abuse of minors in Carroll County

A husband and wife formerly of Carroll County are facing numerous charges related to sexual assault of minors.
Douglas B. Moeller, of the 13900 block of Maugansville in Washington County, is charged with six counts of sex abuse of a minor, three counts of second-degree sex offense, two counts of third-degree sex offense as well as a child abuse charge, all felonies, for incidents alleged to have taken place from 1999 to 2011. He was arrested Dec. 10 and is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center after a bail review hearing Monday.
Debra L. Moeller, of the same address, is charged with two counts of felony sex abuse of a minor and two misdemeanor charges, for incidents alleged to have taken place from 2005 to 2011. She was arrested Dec. 10 and is being held without bond at CCDC after a bail review hearing Monday.
Three different accusers, who are now adults, allege that Douglas Moeller committed various acts of sex abuse against them when they were minors, according to charging documents. The accusations include a series of incidents including inappropriate touching, and manual and oral sex in homes, vehicles and a playhouse, according to charging documents.
Debra Moeller is accused of having knowledge of incidents of sexual abuse of minors and of discouraging the minors from telling law enforcement, according to charging documents.
The incidents were all connected to the couple’s previous residences, one in Westminster and one in Keymar, according to charging documents.
No attorney was listed for either of the accused, according to electronic court records.
Douglas and Debra Moeller both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 13. in Carroll County District Court.