Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to receive 130 ‘state-of-the-art’ mobile radios at a cost of more than $677,000

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 130 new “state-of-the-art” mobile radios, including accessories, to use on the job, the county’s public safety director said.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of the radios and accessories from Motorola Solutions Inc., for $677,214.20.

Approval came from District 2 Commissioner Richard Weaver, District 1 Commissioner Stephen Wantz, and District 3 Commissioner Dennis Frazier. Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, and District 4 Commissioner Eric Bouchat were absent.

The cost for the radios was approved in the fiscal 2023 capital budget.

Scott Campbell, the county’s public safety director, said the purchase is part of the county’s efforts to upgrade public safety radios. Campbell said the radios are considered “standard, state-of-the-art mobile radios” and are the same ones used by county firefighters.

About five years ago, the county established a plan to transition all mobile radios to new devices for emergency service providers, which includes the sheriff’s office.

“The plan was based on annual incremental purchases made over several fiscal years, with the first such planned purchase occurring in (fiscal 2020),” documents state. “Similar purchases have been made each year, thereafter.”

In March, the commissioners approved the purchase of three mobile radios and charging equipment for the county’s Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, for $19,648.77.