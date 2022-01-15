Carroll Arts Center to host performance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, volunteers may attend for free

In celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory, the Carroll Arts Center will host a performance of “Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King,” on Monday. Anyone who has volunteered for a nonprofit organization in the past year may attend for free.
“Struggle for Freedom” is a 45-minute production that seeks to honor the American Civil Rights Movement and the life and work of King, according to a news release, and will include excerpts of famous speeches, Civil Rights-era songs and a variety of characters.
Presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre, the performance will recreate iconic moments, such as the Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington and the Woolworth sit-ins.
The event will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, at the arts center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
Rosalyn Thackston, marketing coordinator for the Carroll County Arts Council, said the program will help younger audiences absorb King’s message and legacy.
“A production like this with music and seeing it live in front of you — I think it will really hit home for a lot of kids,” Thackston said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday that takes place each year on the third Monday in January. It is the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service – a “day on, not a day off.” The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Civil Rights lists ways people may use the day to honor King’s legacy on the website MLKDay.gov.
According to the department, “Coretta Scott King said, ‘The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.’”
In observance of the day of service, free tickets are available for those who have volunteered in the community within the past year, Thackston said. Free tickets for nonprofit volunteers can only be reserved in person or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272.
All other tickets are $12 for adults (ages 26-59); those 60 years and older or 25 years and younger pay $8 per ticket.
Regular tickets can be purchased online at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office.