As Westminster police continue to look for a Taneytown man who has been missing for about a month, they have expanded their search outside of the county.
On Nov. 6, Bryan Matthew McGehrin, 33, was reported missing from 228 Colbert St. in Taneytown, the Westminster Police Department announced Nov. 12. Westminster police issued a news release on Friday reiterating that they are still searching for McGehrin.
Police have also looked for McGehrin outside of Carroll County, with a search recently held in Baltimore city, Capt. Scott Peter of the Westminster Police Department said.
The Friday news release also noted that McGehrin suffers from depression and is not on medication. Still, Peter said they don’t have reason to believe that McGehrin is in immediate danger.
Peter urged anyone who might have seen or heard from McGehrin to come forward.
“If someone is missing for 30 days, when usually they’re around, there’s always a concern," Peter said.