Westminster police asking public for help in locating missing teen

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 23, 2021 12:26 PM

The Westminster Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teen.

Ayanna Michelle Hyman, 14, of Westminster, may have run away, according to Westminster police. A release from the department states she suffers from health issues that could put her in danger.

Hyman was last seen at her resident March 20 wearing a white jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and Nike Air Force One tennis shoes. She was described by police as being 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hyman’s location should contact Lt. Jeffrey Schuster at 410-848-3846.

