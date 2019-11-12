A Taneytown man has been reported as missing after not being seen by his family for over two weeks, Westminster police said Tuesday.
Bryan Matthew McGehrin, 33, was last seen by his family on the 200 block of Colbert St. on Oct. 25, according to the Westminster Police Department.
According to Westminster police Deputy Chief Pete D’Antuono, McGehrin’s mother reported him missing on Nov. 6 because he “normally has constant and frequent contact with family members of his whereabouts.”
“They haven’t heard from him, so that seems to be out of character for this individual,” D’Antuono said.
There is currently nothing apparent that leads police to believe that McGehrin is in current danger, nor is police aware of any health issues that he might have, according to D’Antuono.
Westminster police ask anyone who sees or comes in contact with McGehrin to contact them at 410-848-4646 or contact the tips line at 410-857-8477.