Caitlyn Stupi, Miss Maryland 2019 and a Westminster resident, was not chosen to advance Thursday night in the Miss America pageant.
The finale took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, broadcast live on NBC. When the top 15 were announced, Miss Maryland was not among them, as contestants representing Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia advanced.
The top 15 were determined by scoring in preliminary competition, which took place earlier in the week. Contestants were judged on their skills in interviews, a social impact pitch and a talent performance. For her talent, Stupi performed on cello, an instrument she has studied since elementary school.
Stupi’s platform is “Common Cents: Promoting Youth Financial Literacy," and she wrote and illustrated a children’s book that helps teach young students economic concepts. More information about her book and other design work is available at caitlynstupi.com.
Stupi was named one of five finalists for the organization’s Equity and Justice Scholarship.
After completing the duties of her title, she plans to apply the scholarships she has earned through competitions to her master’s education at The Savannah College of Art and Design.
