Caitlyn Stupi, Miss Maryland 2019 and a Westminster resident, has spent the past several days competing in the preliminaries of Miss America 2020 competition.
The finale of the 2020 Miss America pageant airs live Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
A quarter of the contestants’ final scores consists of the preliminaries, which took place this week. They were judged on their skills in interviews, a social impact pitch and a talent performance.
Stupi has been named one of five finalists for the organization’s Equity and Justice Scholarship.
The preliminaries determine the top 15, which will be announced live Thursday.
The contestants will compete in scholarship, talent and social impact categories. “Superstore” star Lauren Ash, “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown and singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Rowland have been tapped as judges.
At the end of the night, Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, will crown her successor.
Stupi’s platform is called “Common Cents: Promoting Youth Financial Literacy," and she wrote and illustrated a children’s book that helps teach young students economic concepts.
For her talent, she performs on the cello, an instrument she has studied since elementary school.
More information about her book and other design work is available at caitlynstupi.com.
After completing the duties of her title, she will apply the scholarships she has earned through competitions to her master’s education at The Savannah College of Art and Design.
The Miss America Organization has announced significant changes to the pageant in recent years, including eliminating the swimsuit competition and changing their motto to, “To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women.”
To keep up with Miss Maryland, look for her on social media at www.facebook.com/MissAmericaMD, twitter.com/missamericamd and on Instagram @missamericamd.