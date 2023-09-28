Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kam Dozier of San Angelo, Texas, takes a selfie with her cousin Brandy Dozier of Thurmont and their beers during the Maryland Microbrewery Festival at Union Mills Homestead on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Beer lovers can sample brews from 15 microbreweries Saturday during the 17th Maryland Microbrewery Festival at the Union Mills Homestead in Westminster, the culminating event of Carroll County Beer Week.

The festival features beer samples from 15 Maryland microbreweries, including Carroll County-based 1623 Brewing of Eldersburg, Brewery Fire of Taneytown; Flood Zone Brewery of Union Bridge; Johanssons Brewing Company and Pub Dog Brewing Company, both of Westminster; Liquidity Aleworks of Mount Airy; and Ruhlman Brewery LLC of Hampstead.

Part of the festival’s mission is to educate visitors about beer and about how the craft of homebrewing is an integral part of Maryland’s beer culture, according to members of the Midnight Homebrewers’ League, a Carroll County-based group. Since the beginning of the festival, the league has operated the Homebrewing Education Tent at the event, performing daylong demonstrations of extraction and all-grain brewing methods.

The league also organizes the festival’s annual homebrew competition, pitting amateur homebrewers against each other to crown the area’s best lager, wheat beer and ales of various styles. As of Thursday, there were 43 registered entries turned in for the homebrew competition, and the grand prize beer will be brewed for commercial sales by Brewery Fire in Taneytown, according to the league’s website.

Attendees can also purchase crafts, food and merchandise from vendors, enjoy live music, and participate in a corn hole tournament with cash prizes for the top three teams.

Sam Riley, president of the board of the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, said the festival supports the foundation in its efforts to operate and preserve the historic site with deep ties to local beer heritage and tavern lore.

He said organizers created the event as a fundraiser for the foundation 17 years ago, when there weren’t many beer festivals being held.

“When it was envisioned, there weren’t a whole lot of beer festivals, but this one really stands out because of all of the site history that ties so nicely to the event,” Riley said.

The Union Mills Homestead was founded in 1797 by brothers Andrew Shriver and David Shriver Jr., initiallycentered on a flour and saw mill complex that produced flour to be shipped worldwide.

The site expanded to include barrel-making, blacksmithing, leather tanning and wheelwrighting, supporting the brothers’ enterprises and the needs of travelers. In the early 1800s, the brothers also operated a stage coach tavern at the homestead.

“The folks that established this mill had all these different operations that supported the mill, but to top it all off they had a stagecoach tavern, so when folks were traveling up and down on stagecoaches and they needed a place to stay, they would stop at Union Mills where they could have a beverage and a meal and spend the night,” Riley said. “It was that history of milling and that history of hospitality that really ties in nicely with the site and with the event.”

Today, the site is a living museum of rural culture containing family possessions, original furnishings, outbuildings and an operational grist mill that offer a glimpse into the region’s history.

The festival aligns with the site’s tradition of entertainment and hospitality that spans over two centuries, Riley said.

The festival takes place at Union Mills Homestead Park, 3311 Littlestown Pike in Westminster, 11 am. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $25 at marylandmicrobreweryfestival.com or for $30 onsite the day of the festival. These include a beer sampling mug and six sampling tokens; extra tokens are available for purchase. Parking is free.

For more information, call 410-848-2288 or email info@unionmills.org.