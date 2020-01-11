Michael received the invitation after his mother, Christine Cruz, sent a picture of him in the Carroll County Times to the show. In the January 2019 photo, Michael was pictured with local artist and antiques enthusiast Lyndi McNulty at the Westminster Antique Mall, and the caption noted Michael’s favorite show as “Antiques Roadshow.” Since then, Michael said, McNulty has taken him under her wing and brings him to appraisals to learn more, he said.