· Singh is driven by curiosity and the excitement of discovery and thrives in an environment where he is constantly learning. He began an internship at the National Cancer Institute this summer and has presented scientific articles to his peers as part of his training. Singh challenges himself with academically rigorous STEM-based. He has received a score of 5 on all seven Advanced Placement exams he has taken and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction. He is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the current class president. He is the captain of the boys varsity soccer team and a member of the Maryland state soccer team. He is a member of the all-county orchestra, the Liberty SGA, and a program director for the Carroll County Student Government Association, as well as a peer academic tutor, youth soccer referee, and a member of the Leo Club. Singh’s intended college major is biomedical engineering with the culminating goal of a service-related career focusing primarily on developing new medical technologies to improve public and environmental health.