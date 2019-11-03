A: Active Minds is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on campus awareness of mental health through campaigns, events, advocacy, education and outreach. Active Minds was started by our founder, Alison Malmon, at the University of Pennsylvania in the spring of 2000 after her brother, Brian, ended his own life. Brian struggled with depression and psychosis, but hid his symptoms ... which led Alison to create a group on her campus to raise awareness about the prevalence that mental illness can have on college campuses, combat the stigma of mental illness and provide resources to others.