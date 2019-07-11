Mental Health First Aid classes available at Carroll Community College

The Carroll County Health Department will be offering free mental health first aid classes in July and August, which train people to help those dealing with a mental health or substance use crisis, and will be hosted by Carroll Community College.
The eight-hour classes will be held over two days, the first session to be held 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 16 and 17, and a second class, focused on adults who wish to learn how to help adolescents experiencing a mental health crisis, will be held 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6.
Mental health first aid training helps people respond to another person’s mental health crisis — panic attacks, anxiety, psychosis and more — in the same way CPR training helps them respond to someone in cardiac arrest, according to a Health Department news release, and those that attend classes will learn a five-step process for respond to those in crisis.
“I am pleased to work with several local agencies and Carroll Community and McDaniel Colleges to train hundreds of people a year in these critical Mental Health First Aid skills,” Tasha Cramer, mental health first aid coordinator at the health department is quoted as having said in the release. “In fiscal year 2019, we trained over 250 people in 21 Adult, Youth, and Police MHFA classes, building a stronger, safer community.”
Mental health first aid trainings were first introduced in the United States in 2008, according to the release, and have been held in Carroll County since 2014. A full schedule of upcoming classes can be found, and registration made, online at cchd.maryland.gov.
“Through this program, we hope to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems,” Linda Rosenberg, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, which helped bring mental health first aid to the U.S., is quoted as having said in the release. “When more people are equipped with the tools they need to start a dialogue, more people can get the help they may need.”
For more information, contact Tasha Cramer at 410-876-4449 or Tasha.cramer@maryland.gov.