New park benches promote suicide prevention, mental health awareness in Woodbine and Hampstead

The Carroll County Health Department (CCHD) donated a second bench to Cape Horn Park, Hampstead. This purple bench represents both Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention with the purple color symbolizing suicide awareness and prevention while serving as a reminder that suicide is an issue that needs to be discussed. Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks announced the donation of two benches at community parks this month. The donation of the benches coincides with September as Suicide Awareness Month. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

A new yellow bench in Woodbine’s Krimgold Park and a new purple bench in Hampstead’s Cape Horn Park recently were installed to raise awareness of suicide prevention and help for those with mental health disorders.

The purple bench in Cape Horn Park, 2500 Cape Horn Road, was donated by the Carroll County Health Department and the yellow bench in Krimgold Park, 5355 Woodbine Road, was donated by the Florida-based national nonprofit Josh’s Benches for Awareness, according to a news release from county communications manager Chris Winebrenner.

The founder of Josh’s Benches for Awareness, Cindy Nadelbach, said it has been her mission to help remove stigma around mental health and let those struggling know there’s help available, ever since the loss of her son Joshua Nadelbach, to suicide in 2018.

Nadelbach said her organization installs benches in high-traffic areas because any passers-by could be in need of help.

“I picked bright yellow because when people have any type of mental health issues, they feel like they’re in a dark place,” Nadelbach said. “I wanted to make sure that we bring awareness, and I love the yellow because nobody can pass one of our benches without stopping and at least reading it. That was my thought.”

Since the nonprofit began in 2018, it has been responsible for the installation of more than 130 benches in at least 23 states. Krimgold Park is the first of Josh’s benches to be installed in Maryland.

Nadelbach said it has been bittersweet to see the nonprofit grow.

“[Suicide is] something that affects so many people,” Nadelbach said. “It really needs to disappear.”

The yellow benches in parks, universities, and other high-traffic places are not intended to be a memorial to her son, but rather an outlet for suicide awareness and prevention, Nadelbach said.

The purple bench in Cape Horn Park is intended to be a memorial to Carroll residents who have lost their lives to suicide and substance use, according to the news release. It also serves as a symbol for suicide awareness and prevention and as a reminder that suicide is an issue that needs to be discussed.

“The only way it’s gonna slow down is by knowing that it should be a conversation,” Nadelbach said. “Just like if you have if you have a stomachache and you go to the doctor; if you’re not feeling OK, just go to the doctor. And a doctor is not always the answer, but there are options.”

Nadelbach said she often receives thank-you phone calls or emails, usually anonymous, expressing gratitude for installing a bench that helped someone. Benches provided by the organization include a link to their website, https://joshsbenches.com/, which has resources to help address and treat mental health issues.

If anyone would like to sponsor a yellow bench in a local place where it is likely to reach those in need, they may do so by making a donation on the Josh’s Benches website.

The Carroll County Health Department hopes to donate additional benches in the future, as part of its ongoing suicide and overdose prevention efforts, according to the news release.

The donation of the benches coincides with the end of September, according to the release, which is Suicide Awareness Month.

“One more suicide is one too many,” Nadelbach said.

Marylanders can connect to a local behavioral health crisis call specialist through the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or by chatting online at 988Lifeline.org. Anyone experiencing a crisis and needing assistance, as well as someone with concerns about a loved one, should call or text 9-8-8 to be connected with trained mental health specialists.