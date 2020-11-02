Stroll down Memory Lane: Taneytown antique market attracts former Westminster vendors

On Wednesday, he showed off an 1877 atlas of Carroll County, an item he does not wish to sell. Delvecchio bought it from an estate sale by an old family in Carroll County. The atlas, many of its pages weathered and torn, included a list of patrons and maps. Locals would recognize some of the surnames as the names of roads throughout the county. After each name came a profession, such as farmer, teacher, physician and “gentleman of leisure.”