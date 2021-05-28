Where to commemorate Memorial Day in Carroll County

Some of the ceremonies, observances and parades normally associated with Memorial Day could not be scheduled because of continued COVID-19 fears or restrictions that continued well into the spring, when plans were being made, but there are many ways to commemorate the holiday in Carroll County.
Graves in cemeteries across Carroll are being decorated with flags in honor of veterans’ service. The boys and girls of BSA Troops 393B and 393G will be placing flags at Westminster Cemetery on Saturday, for example. And Sykesville American Legion Post 223 is having a memorial flag and wreath-laying ceremony Saturday.
On Sunday, there will be a Community Memorial Observance at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Westminster at 2 p.m. after a short walk from St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ beginning at 1:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Kevin Dayhoff, Westminster councilmember and fire company chaplain, will serve as guest speaker. “Pleasant Valley Community Memorial Day Service” will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube for those who can’t attend.
On Monday, Memorial Day, American Legion Gold Star Post 191 in Mount Airy host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Historic Pine Grove Chapel, South Main Street, Mount Airy. The program, co-hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 and the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 191, will commemorate those who gave all. The commemoration will include a flag ceremony, presentation of a wreath of honor, Ad Honorem, Honor Volley, and “Taps.” The audience is cordially invited to the Post Hall on Prospect Road after the service for refreshments. For more information visit www.post191.com.
Also on Monday, the city of Taneytown is hosting a ceremony at the War Memorial at Taneytown Memorial Park at 10 a.m. The city plans to “solemnly honor the fallen who fought for our nation,” according to the city’s Facebook page, with color guard/honor guard, a bugler, and gun salute provided by Monocacy Valley Memorial Post 6918.
Taneytown will also be holding a Memorial Day parade for the first time since 2012. The city had planned to bring back the tradition, halted by a streetscape project, in 2020 before COVID-19 forced its cancellation. The route will be along East Baltimore Street, from Broad Street to Grand Drive.
The Sykesville American Legion also plans a Monday ceremony, according to its website.