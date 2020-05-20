Memorial Day remembrance going virtual with video tributes from Carroll County residents

On Monday, May 25, the Community Media Center (CMC), in partnership with American Legion Carroll Post 31 will present a special Memorial Day remembrance program starting at 10 a.m. on cable Channel HD 1086, and Channel 19.
“Connecting our community is at the heart of CMC’s mission,” said Gerard Hart, Board Chair of the Community Media Center. “On this day, we all come together to honor and remember those brave men and women who gave up their lives to keep our country free. CMC is proud to once again be an integral part of Carroll County’s Memorial Day Observance; helping to ensure that stories and sacrifice of our local service members are never forgotten.”
Due to the social distancing requirements of COVID-19, Westminster’s traditional Memorial Day Parade was canceled. However, the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony has been redesigned to include virtual and recorded presentations.
“The logistical challenges of COVID-19 caused us to embrace new technologies and adopt new methods for television production,” said Richard Turner, Executive Director of the Community Media Center. “The CMC staff is totally committed and won’t let a pandemic prevent us from remembering our neighbors, our friends or our family members who gave their lives in service to our country.”
Paul J. Emmert Sr. Past Commander, Carroll Post 31 and Memorial Day ceremonies chairman said" “The Memorial Day Observance is a time-honored tradition for Carroll Post 31 American Legion, and also the community, honoring and remembering those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. With this in mind, and even with the pandemic that has pretty much shut down the state, we didn’t want Memorial Day to pass without the recognition it is due. This year will be our 153rd consecutive observance of Memorial Day, and even though we had to cancel the actual parade, we have put together a wonderful ceremony and observance.”
The Memorial Day Remembrance program will feature opening remarks by Emmert and a blessing by Phil Luster, chaplain of Carroll Post 31. The national anthem will be sung by Abby Otradove and Carroll Post 31 Commander Adrian Gamboa will give the Memorial Day address. The program will include taps and echo, filmed Westminster Cemetery and a closing prayer.
This year, the broadcast will also feature special video submissions from Carroll County residents. The Community Media Center partnered with Carroll Post 31 and Carroll County Government to create the special video feature.
Residents are invited to record a short video about “What Memorial Day means to me” as a way to honor the servicemen and women we have lost. Submissions must be received by Friday, May 22. Videos should be shot horizontally and submissions can be uploaded at carrollcountymd.gov/memorialday or on the Community Media Center’s Facebook page with the hashtag #CCMemorialDay.
For additional information call 410-386-4415.