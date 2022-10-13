Carroll officials consolidate ordering and purchasing of medical supplies for fire and EMS companies

As part of the county’s transition to a combination fire and emergency medical services system, the Department of Fire and EMS is beginning to combine purchasing efforts as well, starting with medical supplies.

On Thursday, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved a $350,000 contract with Bound Tree Medical of Fairfax, Virginia, for the purchase of medical supplies for all 14 county fire and EMS companies. Currently, medical supplies are purchased by each of the volunteer fire and EMS companies separately.

“As we transition over, a lot of things that the volunteers have purchased on their own, we’re trying to make it seamless,” said Michael Robinson Sr., director of Carroll County’s Fire and Emergency Medical Department. “Currently, all 14 of these companies are using this same company (Bound Tree Medical), and with this same company the ordering will stay the some, the account numbers will stay the same. They’ll just become subaccounts under Carroll County contracts.”

It is believed that ordering the supplies as one unit will result in a cost savings for the county, which will distribute the supplies as needed to the 14 companies. The contract is good through July 2023 and must be renewed each year by commissioners.

The medical supplies to be purchased under the contract include bandages, oxygen delivery devices, medical face shields, gowns and medications.

The money to purchase the supplies will come from revenues collected from EMS transport fees paid by patients.

The push to create a combination paid and volunteer county fire service began in Carroll County more than a decade ago. In 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing the county government to establish the new department and in October 2020, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that created it.

Robinson was named director in September 2021. He is charged with the overall direction, administration and evaluation of the department and has been planning policies and procedures since then. Earlier this month, he told commissioners that the department has begun the hiring process for career personnel to staff the county’s fire companies.