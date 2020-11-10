Community Media Center to feature interviews with former military members on Veterans Day Broadcast

The Community Media Center (CMC) will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a special broadcast featuring interviews with Carroll County veterans. The all-day broadcast will start at 9 a.m. on Channel HD-1086 and on cable Channel 19.
The broadcast will include interviews with veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a CMC news release. Some individuals saw combat, while others served in support roles, and many had friends who gave the ultimate sacrifice. These important personal accounts can provide powerful insights into the experiences of our local veterans. Through their stories, we can begin to see how military experiences affect every aspect of life, regardless of whether a person served overseas or stateside, during a time of peace or during conflict.
The goal of the Veterans Oral History Collection is not only to honor the courage and sacrifice of our local veterans, but also to preserve their memories as a lasting resource to help educate future generations, the release states. Their personal accounts help bring history to life, adding a context and perspective that you can’t find in a textbook.
Viewers can watch interviews with Carroll County Veterans and the Carroll County History Project’s other interview collections online by visiting www.carrollhistory.org.
For additional information, please visit www.carrollmediacenter.org or call 410-386-4415.