Q&A: Executive director Brenda Meadows on The Shepherd’s Staff’s new satellite office opening

We have good people in this community that are struggling on a daily basis with crises we know nothing about. Many of us would be surprised to find that the neighbor that they greet daily is having a medical crisis and having difficulty making ends meet. Or, to learn that the mom that’s working two jobs is still unable to purchase school supplies for her children. Sometimes all folks need is that one-time assistance to get them past a crisis and they are able to move forward with their lives as if it was just a blip on the radar. And, many of these people give back once they are back on their feet, through monetary donations, in-kind gifts or volunteerism.