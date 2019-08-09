Advertisement

SHA announces lane closures for roadwork on Md. 32 in Eldersburg

Akira Kyles
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 09, 2019 | 3:00 PM

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced on Friday lane closures planned for Md. 32 in Eldersburg.

On Md. 32, between Md. 26 and the Liberty Reservoir Bridge, there will be single-lane closures guided by a flagging operation night Sunday nights through Friday mornings between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the announcement. The administration did not specify how long the roadwork is expected to last.

An existing project nearby is still ongoing. Single-lane closures are in effect in both directions on the Md. 26 bridge over Liberty Reservoir on Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Bridge deck patching and repair is being done as part of that project.

