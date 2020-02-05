The county has argued in litigation that the areas that don’t drain into the county’s storm drains (MS4 system) should not be included as part of the total impervious surfaces for Carroll, Devilbiss told the commissioners in October. Managing this additional area will cost the county about $28 million in stormwater projects for the life of the permit, according to Devilbiss. He said that estimate was calculated based on the current average Carroll spends on MS4 per acre now, about $30,000.