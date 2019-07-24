Project to widen Md. 32 in Sykesville expected to take more than a year

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced Wednesday it is beginning a project to widen Md. 32 between Main Street and Macbeth Way in Sykesville.
According to an MDOT SHA news release, the project is expected to cost $4.8 million and be complete in fall 2020.
“The nearly one-mile long project will enhance safety and reduce congestion but constructing a second northbound travel lane and a continuous two-way left-turn lane along this section of MD 32,” according to the release.
Crews will also extend, repair and replace drainage pipes under Md. 32 and pave and re-stripe Md. 32 within the project limits.
According to the release, an average of 27,000 people travel along Md. 32 every day. Construction will require intermittent lane closures, lane shifts and shoulder closures. Access to the Md. 32 Park and Ride near Circle Drive will remain open and accessible throughout the project.
MDOT SHA’s contractor, C.J. Miller, LLC of Hampstead, will place temporary concrete traffic barriers on the shoulder of northbound Md. 32.
Drivers are urged to “stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers” during the road work for the project.