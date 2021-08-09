Overturned tractor-trailer causes Route 27 closure for almost 12 hours, spills doggie dental treats in ditch

A overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic backups for hours on Monday and spilled hundreds of dog treats along the side of Maryland Route 27 in Westminster.
Shortly after 4 a.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration received a call about a crash involving a tractor-trailer and property damage at Route 27 south of Old Westminster Road in Carroll County.
The vehicle struck a fence and a gate on private property and tipped into a ditch. No injuries were reported. Much of the contents of the truck — largely Checkups Dental Dog Treats — were dumped onto the side of the road when the trailer tipped.
Coordinated Highway Action Response Team crews responded to the scene and closed all lanes in both directions. All lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m., according to a SHA spokesperson.
Northbound Route 27 traffic was diverted at Nicodemus Road and then Route 31 while southbound Route 27 traffic was sent to Stone Chapel Road and then Route 31.
Corporal Michael Karas of the Westminster State Police Barrack said residents on Route 31 have been reporting vehicles speeding throughout the day as traffic is continually directed onto the single lane road.
Road updates are provided on MD 511 about lane closures throughout the state: https://chart.maryland.gov//incidents/index.php.