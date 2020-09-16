Medians, sidewalks, new lanes proposed in Maryland analysis of Md. 26 in south Carroll County

SHA, with help from the county planning department, examined Md. 26 from Md. 32 to the Liberty Reservoir. Traffic data from 2015 to 2017 showed most crashes in this area occurred during the day and 40% during typical commuting hours, according to Tara Penders, an assistant division chief with SHA. Of the crashes, 32% involved injuries and 2% were fatal. There is more traffic congestion on the western side of Md. 26, where there are more commercial properties, Penders said. About 35,000 vehicles pass through that area daily. East of Ridge and Oklahoma roads, about 19,000 vehicles drive through the area that is more residential in nature. Considering county development data, SHA anticipates the area around the corridor will be fully developed after 2040.