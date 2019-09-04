Temporary lane closures on Md. 140 to begin Friday, Maryland roads officials announce

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced lane closures for part of Md. 140 for two consecutive weekends.
MDOT SHA is preparing to repair concrete pavement on a 1-mile section of the road between Sandymount Road and Bethel Road.
Beginning this Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. one lane in each direction on Md. 140 will be closed until 4 a.m. Monday. Crews will perform the same repairs the following weekend of Sept. 13, according to an SHA news release.
“The weekend-long closures are necessary because crews will be patching large sections of concrete pavement, which take time to cure (strengthen) to sustain traffic. MDOT SHA will return by early October to pave and stripe the road. The entire pavement repair project will be complete late fall,” as stated in the news release.
This will leave only one lane open in either direction on Md. 140. According to the news release, about 41,000 vehicles use Md. 140 in this section daily, but traffic volumes decrease on weekends.