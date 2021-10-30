McDaniel College faculty member hopes her new book will raise awareness of eating disorders

Katy Stanton, an English faculty member at McDaniel College, released a book earlier this year that spreads awareness about eating disorders and recovery from it.
The novel, “Say Hello,” was inspired by Stanton’s sister who died at the age of 35 after secretly struggling with the disorder and alcohol abuse. She is doing a reading of the book at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the McDaniel Lounge.
The Times caught up with Stanton to learn more about her book.
Q: Can you share the overall objective of the book?
A: I’m not sure that novels have objectives exactly, but “Say Hello” is a story about two sisters. I hope people can enjoy getting to know the characters and can relate to their struggles. It’s set in the 1980s, but I hope the story has a timeless sort of feel. It’s really a story about those pivotal decisions people make without really knowing they are making them. For instance, the main character, Meg, begins to restrict her eating and to abuse alcohol without realizing the long-term consequences those choices have on her health. The novel shows her journey and how it affects the people who love her.
Q: How did you realize writing a book was a way to come to terms with the death of your sister?
A: When my own sister died at 35 from complications caused by eating disorders and alcohol abuse disorder, I was a wreck. I did a lot of journaling to deal with the emotions and regrets and the guilt I felt for not being able to help her. I wanted to do something to try to help young people who were struggling with similar issues. Around this time, I went to a Women of Faith conference in [Washington, D.C.] and heard the Christian author and Bible teacher Beth Moore speak and she said something that really motivated me to turn my energies toward writing a book. She said something to the effect that our deepest wounds can turn into our life ministry. It gave me a sense of purpose to think that my writing might be able to help someone else.
Q: Do you have a favorite section, chapter, paragraph, or sentence in the book?
A: I have a librarian friend who told me his favorite line, so I’ll use that one. There is a question that the character Maura asks and it’s an important one, I think. She asks, “When does a drink to unwind become a flood that washes away your whole life?” Addiction can be a vortex some of us fall into. It’s a disease that has a hereditary component and so we must be aware and take good care of ourselves. This is especially true in families. Avoiding the truth doesn’t help. Talking about difficult subjects might help especially if you have a trusted friend or therapist or family member to talk to.
Q: What’s something you hope readers take away from the book?
A: I hope people can find themselves in the story somehow and realize they are not alone and there is help. I want readers to talk about eating disorders and other mental illnesses so that we can end the era of silence and secrecy surrounding these diseases. I also want readers to know that I’m donating the author proceeds from the book to causes that promote eating disorder awareness and recovery.
Q: What’s one thing you want the public to know about eating disorders?
A: It’s hard to limit my answer to one thing, but maybe I can remind people that eating disorders are prevalent and deadly. According to the National Eating Disorders Association website, “young people between the ages of 15 and 24 with anorexia have 10 times the risk of dying compared to their same-age peers.” We are only starting to understand the impact of social media on this disease. I would recommend we learn all we can and work to reduce stigmas and anything else that keeps young people from getting the support and treatment they need to recover.
Q: How can readers get your book if they haven’t read it?
Latest Carroll County News
A: You can find the book at Rudolph Girls Books in downtown Westminster. It’s also available at the College Store at McDaniel and through the Carroll County Public Library. Although you can find it at other online bookseller sites, I am a proponent of shopping local.