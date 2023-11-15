Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDaniel College Theatre Arts presents “Urinetown, The Musical” Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall in Westminster. Gené Fouché, chair of the theatre arts department, is directing the production of the Tony Award-winning musical by Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis. McDaniel alumnus Steve Zumbrun, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English-Theatre Arts in 1992, serves as musical director. The musical is a satire of corruption, love and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. A terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for people older than 60, active military members and veterans, students, and those with a McDaniel College ID.

Corey Foote, as Old Man Strong; Arielle Harris, Tiny Tom; Jordan Greene, as Bobby Strong; Linda Brown, as Miss Pennywise; Reese Weaver, as Officer Lockstock; and Samuel Durocher, as Officer Barrel perform during “Urinetown, The Musical." (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)