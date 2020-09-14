McDaniel College ranks No. 1 ‘Best Value’ regional university in the North by U.S. News for 2nd straight year

In addition to U.S. News, McDaniel was named among the top master’s universities in the nation and as a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly, according to the news release. McDaniel was also chosen as one the “Best Colleges in America” by Money Magazine and included among “The Best 386 Colleges” in The Princeton Review’s annual college guide for 2021, as well as recognized as a “Best Value College” for offering the best return on investment (ROI).