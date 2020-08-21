‘It’s a little bit surreal': McDaniel College professor develops cancer drug approved by FDA

Ferraris, an associate professor of chemistry and department chair at McDaniel College, received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University in 1999 and an MBA from the university’s Carey Business School in 2009. He jumped into the pharmaceutical industry after graduate school; career paths in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery are typical for organic chemists, he said. He worked at a biotech company called Guilford Pharmaceuticals in Baltimore for about six years before it was bought out by a mid-sized pharma company.