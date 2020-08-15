McDaniel College students begin moving in amid COVID-19 restrictions

Move-in week for more than 1,200 students attending McDaniel College this fall has a considerably different look this year due to COVID-19, as the college is welcoming students over a six-day period that began Friday.
Using an online mobile app, students are tasked with reserving a move-in time, which limits the number of students who are moving into residence halls per floor, according to a news release from the college. Each student is allowed a two-hour move-in window from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and is limited to two people to assist, according to the release.
McDaniel’s incoming class is the largest in the college’s history with over 600 first-year and transfer students. Almost 85% of first-year students will be living on campus this fall.
Classes at McDaniel begin Thursday, Aug. 20. All freshman and incoming transfer students are required to move in by Aug. 18; returning students by Aug. 19.
Students began arriving Friday in a highly controlled process in an effort to maintain social distancing and to minimize the number of individuals who come into contact with one another.
According to the news release, students were asked to quarantine before arriving on campus and are to be tested for COVID-19 at move-in unless they provide a negative test result.
The majority of the classes this fall will be offered in a hybrid format with students having the option to register for online or in-person courses only. Students who wish to remain at home for the semester can continue to receive instruction.
McDaniel College will also be performing voluntary surveillance testing weekly throughout the semester.
Additionally, students will also be required to do a daily symptom check throughout the semester with a wellness kit, which includes two face masks, a thermometer, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer, that will be provided during move-in.
Recently McDaniel College partnered with LifeBridge Health, a non-profit healthcare organization based in Baltimore, which will expand health services offered through McDaniel’s Wellness Center. Students will have the opportunity to take advantage of routine medical care and telehealth appointments directly from LifeBridge Health, according to the college’s website.
McDaniel also unveiled a newly renovated and renamed Roj Student Center on Friday.
The $11 million renovation project includes new student spaces as well as new offices for some of the college’s campus organizations, according to the college’s website.
The student center includes a new fast-casual restaurant called the Hilltop Pub, which will create additional take-out menu options on campus. Other notable additions include a green rooftop terrace and a new college store.
This is the first overall renovation of the building, originally constructed in 1978 and previously known as the Decker Center. It was renamed for Mary Lynn Durham and her husband, Bill Roj, alums who contributed $5 million.